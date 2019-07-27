Red Flag Warning issued July 27 at 3:07AM MDT until July 27 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 118.

* TIMING…A period of dry conditions with breezy winds and the

potential for thunderstorms with little precipitation is expected

this afternoon and evening.

* WINDS…Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph shifting

to the west later this afternoon, mainly over the norther

portions of the area, north of Townsend.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 15 percent in the northern valley

areas of the region.

* TEMPERATURES…Mid to upper 80s in the valleys.

* LIGHTNING…Dry thunderstorms are possible in the southern

portions of the region, mostly south of Townsend.

* IMPACTS…Breezy westerly winds and gusty erratic winds from

thunderstorms will make it difficult to contain any new fire

starts in areas that have dried out.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute

to extreme fire behavior.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these

areas of this Red Flag Warning.