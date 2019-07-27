Helena, Montana
Home   |

Red Flag Warning issued July 27 at 3:07AM MDT until July 27 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 118.

* TIMING…A period of dry conditions with breezy winds and the
potential for thunderstorms with little precipitation is expected
this afternoon and evening.

* WINDS…Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph shifting
to the west later this afternoon, mainly over the norther
portions of the area, north of Townsend.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 15 percent in the northern valley
areas of the region.

* TEMPERATURES…Mid to upper 80s in the valleys.

* LIGHTNING…Dry thunderstorms are possible in the southern
portions of the region, mostly south of Townsend.

* IMPACTS…Breezy westerly winds and gusty erratic winds from
thunderstorms will make it difficult to contain any new fire
starts in areas that have dried out.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute
to extreme fire behavior.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these
areas of this Red Flag Warning.

More Weather Wise
Weather Wise: Jet Stream blows away a record

Weather Wise: Jet Stream blows away a record

9:30 pm
Weather Wise: Fire Season Preparations

Weather Wise: Fire Season Preparations

8:48 pm
Weather Wise: What the hail?

Weather Wise: What the hail?

8:13 pm
Helena
81°
Great Falls
83°
Current Radar
More From Montana's Weather Leader
Weather Wise: Jet Stream blows away a record
Weather Wise

Weather Wise: Jet Stream blows away a record

Weather Wise: Fire Season Preparations
Weather Wise

Weather Wise: Fire Season Preparations

Weather Wise: What the hail?
Weather Wise

Weather Wise: What the hail?

Scroll to top
Skip to content