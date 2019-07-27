Red Flag Warning issued July 27 at 3:07AM MDT until July 27 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 112, 113, 114, 115 and 117.

* TIMING…Another period of windy conditions and low humidity will

occur this afternoon and evening.

* WINDS…Mostly sustained out of the west 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph, but 25 to 35 mph winds with gusts to 45 mph

possible along the Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent plains.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Possibly as low as 10 percent at lower

elevations.

* TEMPERATURES…In the upper 80s to mid 90s at lower elevations.

* IMPACTS…Strong westerly winds will make it difficult to

contain any new fire starts in areas that have dried out.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute

to extreme fire behavior.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these

areas of this Red Flag Warning.