Special Weather Statement issued July 24 at 9:05AM MDT by NWS Glasgow MT

At 904 AM MDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located

along a line extending from 6 miles north of Peerless to 7 miles west

of Brockton. Movement was northeast at 25 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with these

storms.

Locations impacted include…

Scobey, Poplar, Brockton, Bredette, Peerless, Sprole, Fort Kipp and

Four Buttes.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may

cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.