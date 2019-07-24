Red Flag Warning issued July 24 at 3:01AM MDT until July 24 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Glasgow MT

The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a Red Flag

Warning for low humidity and gusty wind, which is in effect from

noon today to 10 PM MDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no

longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 134, 135, 136 and 137.

* TIMING…This Afternoon through Evening.

* WINDS…West 10 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 18 percent.

* TEMPERATURES…In the mid 90s.

* IMPACTS…Any fire starts could quickly spread.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these

areas of this Red Flag Warning.