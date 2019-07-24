Red Flag Warning issued July 24 at 2:39AM MDT until July 24 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a Red Flag
Warning for strong gusty winds, which is in effect from noon today
to 10 PM MDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in
effect.
* AFFECTED AREA…Lower elevation grassy areas in Fire Weather
Zones 112, 113, 114, 115, 117 and 118.
* WINDS…West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* IMPACTS…Strong west winds on Wednesday will make it difficult
to contain any new fire starts on lower elevation grassy areas
that have dried out.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these
areas of this Red Flag Warning.