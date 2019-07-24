Helena, Montana
Home   |

Red Flag Warning issued July 24 at 2:39AM MDT until July 24 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a Red Flag
Warning for strong gusty winds, which is in effect from noon today
to 10 PM MDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in
effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Lower elevation grassy areas in Fire Weather
Zones 112, 113, 114, 115, 117 and 118.

* WINDS…West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* IMPACTS…Strong west winds on Wednesday will make it difficult
to contain any new fire starts on lower elevation grassy areas
that have dried out.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these
areas of this Red Flag Warning.

More Weather Wise
Weather Wise: Jet Stream blows away a record

Weather Wise: Jet Stream blows away a record

9:30 pm
Weather Wise: Fire Season Preparations

Weather Wise: Fire Season Preparations

8:48 pm
Weather Wise: What the hail?

Weather Wise: What the hail?

8:13 pm
Helena
62°
Great Falls
72°
Current Radar
More From Montana's Weather Leader
Weather Wise: Jet Stream blows away a record
Weather Wise

Weather Wise: Jet Stream blows away a record

Weather Wise: Fire Season Preparations
Weather Wise

Weather Wise: Fire Season Preparations

Weather Wise: What the hail?
Weather Wise

Weather Wise: What the hail?

Scroll to top
Skip to content