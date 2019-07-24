Lake Wind Advisory issued July 24 at 3:00AM MDT until July 24 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Glasgow MT

The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a Lake Wind
Advisory for Fort Peck Lake, which is in effect from 3 PM this
afternoon to 10 PM MDT this evening.
* WINDS…Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* TIMING…This afternoon and evening.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will
create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Boaters should use extreme caution if venturing onto Fort Peck
Lake. For your personal safety, avoid the open waters. Stay close
to shore or around protected areas.