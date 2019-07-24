Helena, Montana
Home   |

Lake Wind Advisory issued July 24 at 3:00AM MDT until July 24 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Glasgow MT

The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a Lake Wind
Advisory for Fort Peck Lake, which is in effect from 3 PM this
afternoon to 10 PM MDT this evening.

* WINDS…Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* TIMING…This afternoon and evening.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will
create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Boaters should use extreme caution if venturing onto Fort Peck
Lake. For your personal safety, avoid the open waters. Stay close
to shore or around protected areas.

More Weather Wise
Weather Wise: Jet Stream blows away a record

Weather Wise: Jet Stream blows away a record

9:30 pm
Weather Wise: Fire Season Preparations

Weather Wise: Fire Season Preparations

8:48 pm
Weather Wise: What the hail?

Weather Wise: What the hail?

8:13 pm
Helena
62°
Great Falls
72°
Current Radar
More From Montana's Weather Leader
Weather Wise: Jet Stream blows away a record
Weather Wise

Weather Wise: Jet Stream blows away a record

Weather Wise: Fire Season Preparations
Weather Wise

Weather Wise: Fire Season Preparations

Weather Wise: What the hail?
Weather Wise

Weather Wise: What the hail?

Scroll to top
Skip to content