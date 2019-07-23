Helena, Montana
Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 7:45PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

At 744 PM MDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered 19 miles north of
Winifred, or 37 miles southeast of Big Sandy, moving east at 20 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail are possible with
these storms.

Locations impacted include…
Judith Landing and Iliad.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

These storms may intensify further, so be certain to monitor local
radio stations and available television stations for additional
information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

Helena
76°
Great Falls
86°
