Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 7:45PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

At 744 PM MDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered 19 miles north of

Winifred, or 37 miles southeast of Big Sandy, moving east at 20 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail are possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Judith Landing and Iliad.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

These storms may intensify further, so be certain to monitor local

radio stations and available television stations for additional

information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.