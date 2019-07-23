Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 7:42PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

At 741 PM MDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located

along a line extending from 10 miles southwest of The Knees to 18

miles north of Black Eagle. Movement was northeast at 30 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail are possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

The Knees, Carter and Floweree.

This includes Highway 87 between mile markers 18 and 35, and between

mile markers 46 and 50.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.