Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 7:30PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

At 730 PM MDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 20 miles southeast

of White Sulphur Springs, moving northeast at 20 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail are possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Lennep.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.