Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 7:25PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

At 724 PM MDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 11 miles east of
Brady, or 17 miles east of Conrad, moving northeast at 10 mph.
Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail are possible with this
storm.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern
Pondera, southeastern Toole, northeastern Teton and northwestern
Chouteau Counties.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.