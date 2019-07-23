Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 7:25PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

At 724 PM MDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 11 miles east of

Brady, or 17 miles east of Conrad, moving northeast at 10 mph.

Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail are possible with this

storm.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern

Pondera, southeastern Toole, northeastern Teton and northwestern

Chouteau Counties.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.