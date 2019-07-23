Helena, Montana
Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 7:23PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

At 723 PM MDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of
Dutton, or 26 miles northwest of Great Falls, moving northeast at 10
mph.

Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail are possible with this
storm.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern
Pondera, east central Teton and west central Chouteau Counties.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

