Helena, Montana
Home   |

Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 3:50PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

At 349 PM MDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered 16 miles south of
Lincoln, or 24 miles north of Deer Lodge, moving northeast at 30 mph.

Brief heavy rain, winds in excess of 30 mph, and half inch hail are
possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…
Wolf Creek, Marysville, Canyon Creek and Austin.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

More Weather Wise
Weather Wise: Jet Stream blows away a record

Weather Wise: Jet Stream blows away a record

9:30 pm
Weather Wise: Fire Season Preparations

Weather Wise: Fire Season Preparations

8:48 pm
Weather Wise: What the hail?

Weather Wise: What the hail?

8:13 pm
Helena
88°
Great Falls
96°
Current Radar
More From Montana's Weather Leader
Weather Wise: Jet Stream blows away a record
Weather Wise

Weather Wise: Jet Stream blows away a record

Weather Wise: Fire Season Preparations
Weather Wise

Weather Wise: Fire Season Preparations

Weather Wise: What the hail?
Weather Wise

Weather Wise: What the hail?

Scroll to top
Skip to content