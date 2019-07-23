Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 3:50PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

At 349 PM MDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered 16 miles south of

Lincoln, or 24 miles north of Deer Lodge, moving northeast at 30 mph.

Brief heavy rain, winds in excess of 30 mph, and half inch hail are

possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Wolf Creek, Marysville, Canyon Creek and Austin.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.