Fire Weather Watch issued July 23 at 2:57PM MDT until July 24 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Glasgow MT

The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a Fire Weather
Watch for gusty winds and low humidities, which is in effect from
Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 134, 135, 136 and 137.
* TIMING…Wednesday Afternoon through Wednesday Evening.
* WINDS…West 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 20 percent.
* TEMPERATURES…Low to mid 90s.
* IMPACTS…Any fire starts would quickly spread.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these
areas of this Fire Weather Watch.