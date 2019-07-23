Helena, Montana
Fire Weather Watch issued July 23 at 2:57PM MDT until July 24 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Glasgow MT

The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a Fire Weather
Watch for gusty winds and low humidities, which is in effect from
Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 134, 135, 136 and 137.

* TIMING…Wednesday Afternoon through Wednesday Evening.

* WINDS…West 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 20 percent.

* TEMPERATURES…Low to mid 90s.

* IMPACTS…Any fire starts would quickly spread.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these
areas of this Fire Weather Watch.

