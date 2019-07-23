Fire Weather Watch issued July 23 at 12:46PM MDT until July 24 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a Fire
Weather Watch for strong gusty winds and low humidity, which is in
effect from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 112, 113, 114, 115, 117 and
118. This fire weather watch is for lower elevation grassy
areas.
* WINDS…West 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 50 mph.
* IMPACTS…Strong west winds on Wednesday could make it difficult
to contain any new fire starts on lower elevation grassy areas
that have dried out.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are possible. A combination of gusty winds, low relative
humidity, and warm temperatures will create high fire growth
potential.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these
areas of this Fire Weather Watch.