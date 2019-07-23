Fire Weather Watch issued July 23 at 12:46PM MDT until July 24 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a Fire

Weather Watch for strong gusty winds and low humidity, which is in

effect from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 112, 113, 114, 115, 117 and

118. This fire weather watch is for lower elevation grassy

areas.

* WINDS…West 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 50 mph.

* IMPACTS…Strong west winds on Wednesday could make it difficult

to contain any new fire starts on lower elevation grassy areas

that have dried out.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are possible. A combination of gusty winds, low relative

humidity, and warm temperatures will create high fire growth

potential.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these

areas of this Fire Weather Watch.