Special Weather Statement issued July 11 at 9:58PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

At 957 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles southwest of Moore, or 24 miles southwest of Lewistown, moving

northeast at 30 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Lewistown, Moore, Glengarry, Heath, Buffalo and Garneill.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle if you hear thunder.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in Great Falls.