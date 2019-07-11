Special Weather Statement issued July 11 at 8:29PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

At 828 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 11 miles southeast of White Sulphur Springs to

10 miles northeast of Ringling. Movement was east-northeast at 35

mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Martinsdale, Checkerboard and Lennep.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in Great Falls.