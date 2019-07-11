Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 11 at 8:30PM MDT until July 11 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Glasgow MT

At 830 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of

Winnett, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Winnett, Flatwillow and Petrolia Lake.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.