Helena, Montana
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 11 at 7:54PM MDT until July 11 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Glasgow MT

The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southern Petroleum County in northeastern Montana…

* Until 900 PM MDT.

* At 754 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Flatwillow,
or 12 miles southwest of Winnett, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Winnett, Flatwillow and Petrolia Lake.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay
away from windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

Helena
89°
Great Falls
85°
Current Radar
