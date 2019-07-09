Flood Advisory issued July 9 at 6:59AM MDT until July 9 at 1:00PM MDT by NWS Glasgow MT

The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Western Roosevelt County in northeastern Montana…

Northern McCone County in northeastern Montana…

* Until 100 PM MDT Tuesday.

* At 659 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding in the

advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Wolf Point, Poplar, Vida, Bredette, Sprole and Volt.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you

can do so safely.