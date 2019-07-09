Helena, Montana
Flood Advisory issued July 9 at 6:59AM MDT until July 9 at 1:00PM MDT by NWS Glasgow MT

The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Western Roosevelt County in northeastern Montana…
Northern McCone County in northeastern Montana…

* Until 100 PM MDT Tuesday.

* At 659 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding in the
advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Wolf Point, Poplar, Vida, Bredette, Sprole and Volt.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you
can do so safely.

Helena
53°
Great Falls
53°
Current Radar
