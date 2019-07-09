Flood Advisory issued July 9 at 3:17AM MDT until July 9 at 9:15AM MDT by NWS Glasgow MT

The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Northeastern Garfield County in northeastern Montana…

South central Valley County in northeastern Montana…

Central McCone County in northeastern Montana…

Northwestern Dawson County in northeastern Montana…

* Until 915 AM MDT.

* At 317 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding in the

advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

The Pines Rec Area, Nelson Creek Rec Area, Rock Creek Rec Area,

Haxby and Weldon.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.