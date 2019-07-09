Flash Flood Watch issued July 9 at 2:56AM MDT until July 9 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Glasgow MT

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* A portion of northeast Montana, including the following areas,

Central and Southern Valley, Daniels, Dawson, Eastern

Roosevelt, Garfield, McCone, Northern Valley, Prairie,

Richland, Sheridan, Western Roosevelt, and Wibaux.

* Through this afternoon.

* Heavy rainfall is expected today. Rainfall could exceed 2

inches in some areas.

* With the ground saturated from recent rain. Runoff from heavy

rain has the potential to produce flash flooding.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead

to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.