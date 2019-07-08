Flash Flood Watch issued July 8 at 3:25AM MDT until July 9 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Glasgow MT

The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for a portion of northeast Montana,
including the following areas, Central and Southern Valley,
Daniels, Dawson, Eastern Roosevelt, Garfield, McCone, Northern
Valley, Prairie, Richland, Sheridan, Western Roosevelt, and
Wibaux.
* From this evening through Tuesday afternoon.
* Heavy rainfall is expected tonight and Tuesday. Rainfall could
exceed 2 inches in some area.
* With the ground saturated from recent rain. Runoff from heavy
rain has the potential to produce flash flooding.
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead
to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.