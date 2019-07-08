Helena, Montana
Flash Flood Watch issued July 8 at 1:42PM MDT until July 9 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Glasgow MT

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* A portion of northeast Montana, including the following areas,
Central and Southern Valley, Daniels, Dawson, Eastern
Roosevelt, Garfield, McCone, Northern Valley, Prairie,
Richland, Sheridan, Western Roosevelt, and Wibaux.

* From 6 PM MDT this evening through Tuesday afternoon

* Heavy rainfall is expected tonight and Tuesday. Rainfall could
exceed 2 inches in some area.

* With the ground saturated from recent rain. Runoff from heavy
rain has the potential to produce flash flooding.
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead
to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

