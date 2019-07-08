Flash Flood Warning issued July 8 at 9:15PM MDT until July 9 at 12:15AM MDT by NWS Glasgow MT

The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southern Valley County in northeastern Montana…
* Until 1215 AM MDT.
* At 913 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. The area is west of the Pines
Recreation area near Fort Peck Lake. Up to three inches of rain
have already fallen. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.
* Flash flooding will remain over mainly rural areas of southern
Valley County. Excessive rainfall over the warned area will cause
mud slides near steep terrain. The mud slide can consist of rock,
mud, vegetation and other loose materials.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you
can do so safely.