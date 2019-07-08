Flash Flood Warning issued July 8 at 9:15PM MDT until July 9 at 12:15AM MDT by NWS Glasgow MT

The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southern Valley County in northeastern Montana…

* Until 1215 AM MDT.

* At 913 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. The area is west of the Pines

Recreation area near Fort Peck Lake. Up to three inches of rain

have already fallen. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.

* Flash flooding will remain over mainly rural areas of southern

Valley County. Excessive rainfall over the warned area will cause

mud slides near steep terrain. The mud slide can consist of rock,

mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you

can do so safely.