Helena, Montana
Home   |

Flash Flood Warning issued July 8 at 9:15PM MDT until July 9 at 12:15AM MDT by NWS Glasgow MT

The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southern Valley County in northeastern Montana…

* Until 1215 AM MDT.

* At 913 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. The area is west of the Pines
Recreation area near Fort Peck Lake. Up to three inches of rain
have already fallen. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.

* Flash flooding will remain over mainly rural areas of southern
Valley County. Excessive rainfall over the warned area will cause
mud slides near steep terrain. The mud slide can consist of rock,
mud, vegetation and other loose materials.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you
can do so safely.

More Weather Wise
Weather Wise: What the hail?

Weather Wise: What the hail?

8:13 pm
Weather Wise: Storms bring strange beauty

Weather Wise: Storms bring strange beauty

10:13 pm
Weather Wise: The power of the sun

Weather Wise: The power of the sun

9:42 pm
Helena
64°
Great Falls
58°
Current Radar
More From Montana's Weather Leader
Weather Wise: What the hail?
Weather Wise

Weather Wise: What the hail?

Weather Wise: Storms bring strange beauty
Weather Wise

Weather Wise: Storms bring strange beauty

Weather Wise: The power of the sun
Weather Wise

Weather Wise: The power of the sun

Scroll to top
Skip to content