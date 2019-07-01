Special Weather Statement issued July 1 at 7:09PM MDT by NWS Glasgow MT

At 709 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Duck Creek Rec Area, or 11 miles south of Glasgow, moving east at 35

mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Fort Peck, Fort Peck Marina, Duck Creek Rec Area and Park Grove.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.