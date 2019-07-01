Helena, Montana
Home   |

Special Weather Statement issued July 1 at 7:09PM MDT by NWS Glasgow MT

At 709 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Duck Creek Rec Area, or 11 miles south of Glasgow, moving east at 35
mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…
Fort Peck, Fort Peck Marina, Duck Creek Rec Area and Park Grove.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

More Weather Wise
Weather Wise: The power of the sun

Weather Wise: The power of the sun

9:42 pm
Weather Wise: slot canyon safety

Weather Wise: slot canyon safety

9:26 am
Weather Wise: Mountain Snowpack

Weather Wise: Mountain Snowpack

8:06 pm
Helena
80°
Great Falls
81°
Current Radar
More From Montana's Weather Leader
Weather Wise: The power of the sun
Weather Wise

Weather Wise: The power of the sun

Weather Wise: slot canyon safety
Weather Wise

Weather Wise: slot canyon safety

Weather Wise: Mountain Snowpack
Weather Wise

Weather Wise: Mountain Snowpack

Scroll to top
Skip to content