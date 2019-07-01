Special Weather Statement issued July 1 at 12:29PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

At 1229 PM MDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 11 miles northeast

of Augusta, or 13 miles south of Choteau, moving east at 30 mph.

Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Choteau, Fairfield and Farmington.

This includes the following highways…

Highway 287 between mile markers 41 and 64.

Highway 89 between mile markers 21 and 45.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They can relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in Great Falls.