Special Weather Statement issued July 1 at 12:27PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

At 1226 PM MDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Conrad, moving
northeast at 30 mph.
Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this
storm.
Locations impacted include…
Shelby, Conrad and Ledger.
This includes the following highways…
Interstate 15 between mile markers 334 and 366.
Highway 2 between mile markers 278 and 285.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They can relay your report to the National Weather Service
office in Great Falls.