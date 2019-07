THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

476 UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT WHICH REPLACES A PORTION OF SEVERE

THUNDERSTORM WATCH 474. THE NEW WATCH IS VALID FOR THE FOLLOWING

AREAS

IN MONTANA THE NEW WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES

IN NORTHEAST MONTANA

GARFIELD VALLEY

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF FORT PECK, GLASGOW, JORDAN,

AND OPHEIM.