THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

476 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN MONTANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES

IN NORTHEAST MONTANA

DANIELS DAWSON MCCONE

PRAIRIE RICHLAND ROOSEVELT

SHERIDAN WIBAUX

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CIRCLE, CULBERTSON, FAIRVIEW,

GLENDIVE, MEDICINE LAKE, PLENTYWOOD, POPLAR, RICHEY, SCOBEY,

SIDNEY, TERRY, WIBAUX, AND WOLF POINT.