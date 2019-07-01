Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 1 at 7:31PM MDT until July 1 at 8:30PM MDT by NWS Glasgow MT

The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Daniels County in northeastern Montana…

Roosevelt County in northeastern Montana…

East central Valley County in northeastern Montana…

Southwestern Sheridan County in northeastern Montana…

* Until 830 PM MDT.

* At 730 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 8 miles north of Lustre to 6 miles northeast of

Frazer, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Wolf Point, Poplar, Brockton, Bredette, Frazer, Lustre, Sprole,

Oswego, Fort Kipp and Volt.

These storms are producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a

sturdy structure and stay away from windows!

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.