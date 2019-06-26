Helena, Montana
Special Weather Statement issued June 26 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

At 614 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 9 miles northwest of Cascade to 19 miles east
of Wolf Creek. Movement was northeast at 40 mph.

Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with
these storms.

Locations impacted include…
Cascade, First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park and Ulm.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

