Special Weather Statement issued June 26 at 6:11PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

At 611 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18
miles southwest of Wolf Creek, or 21 miles northwest of Helena,
moving northeast at 60 mph.
Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Marysville and Canyon Creek.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.