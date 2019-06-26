Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 26 at 6:20PM MDT until June 26 at 6:45PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

East central Judith Basin County in central Montana…

Southwestern Fergus County in central Montana…

* Until 645 PM MDT.

* At 620 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hobson, or 19

miles west of Lewistown, moving north at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Hobson, Moore, Ackley Lake State Park and Moccasin.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.