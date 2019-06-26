Flash Flood Watch issued June 26 at 1:16PM MDT until June 28 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Glasgow MT

Thunderstorms containing heavy rain will move out of central

Montana and into Phillips then Valley Counties Thursday Evening.

Over an inch of rain may accompany these storms that could

produce flooding, especially in and near the Little Rocky

Mountains and along roads that typically get washed out with

heavy, intense rains.

The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for a portion of northeast Montana,

including the following areas, Central and Southeast Phillips,

Central and Southern Valley, Northern Phillips, Northern

Valley, and Southwest Phillips.

* From Thursday evening through late Thursday night.

* Thunderstorms may be accompanied by over an inch of rain in just

an hour.

* This heavy, intense rain could cause roads to wash out in

places.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead

to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.