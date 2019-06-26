Helena, Montana
Home   |

Flash Flood Watch issued June 26 at 1:16PM MDT until June 28 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Glasgow MT

Thunderstorms containing heavy rain will move out of central
Montana and into Phillips then Valley Counties Thursday Evening.
Over an inch of rain may accompany these storms that could
produce flooding, especially in and near the Little Rocky
Mountains and along roads that typically get washed out with
heavy, intense rains.
The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for a portion of northeast Montana,
including the following areas, Central and Southeast Phillips,
Central and Southern Valley, Northern Phillips, Northern
Valley, and Southwest Phillips.

* From Thursday evening through late Thursday night.

* Thunderstorms may be accompanied by over an inch of rain in just
an hour.

* This heavy, intense rain could cause roads to wash out in
places.
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead
to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

More Weather Wise
Weather Wise: The power of the sun

Weather Wise: The power of the sun

9:42 pm
Weather Wise: slot canyon safety

Weather Wise: slot canyon safety

9:26 am
Weather Wise: Mountain Snowpack

Weather Wise: Mountain Snowpack

8:06 pm
Helena
78°
Great Falls
73°
Current Radar
More From Montana's Weather Leader
Weather Wise: The power of the sun
Weather Wise

Weather Wise: The power of the sun

Weather Wise: slot canyon safety
Weather Wise

Weather Wise: slot canyon safety

Weather Wise: Mountain Snowpack
Weather Wise

Weather Wise: Mountain Snowpack

Scroll to top
Skip to content