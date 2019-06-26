Flash Flood Watch issued June 26 at 10:51AM MDT until June 27 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for portions of central and northern Lewis and
Clark County, with the highest areas of concern coming to the
burn scar areas near the Alice Creek and Park Creek fires.
* from 2 PM MDT this afternoon through this evening
* Showers and thunderstorms today may bring heavy rainfall rates
at times along with large hail and damaging winds. This could
bring areas of flash flooding and debris flows, especially
across fire burn scars and steep terrain.
* Those recreating in these areas should consider seeking higher
ground this afternoon or delay plans to a more favorable day.
Those with residence near burn scars should be on the lookout
for flash flooding and debris flows. When encountering flooded
roads, remember turn around don’t drown.
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead
to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.