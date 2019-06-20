Winter Weather Advisory issued June 20 at 1:56PM MDT until June 21 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

* WHAT…Snow occurring above 5500 feet. Additional snow

accumulations of 1 to 4 inches at most locations, except for 6

to 12 inches over the higher peaks in the Little Belt and Snowy

Mountains.

* WHERE…Elevations above 5500 feet in Cascade, Judith Basin,

Fergus, and Meagher Counties. This does not include the Cities

of Great Falls, Lewistown, or White Sulphur Springs.

* WHEN…From noon today to noon MDT Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be difficult at times over

Kings Hills Pass and on higher mountain roads. Plan on slushy

road conditions. Those planning on recreating or working in the

backcountry should be prepared for winter conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.