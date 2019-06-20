Helena, Montana
Home   |

Winter Weather Advisory issued June 20 at 10:49AM MDT until June 21 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

* WHAT…Snow expected above 5500 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 1 to 4 inches at most locations, except for 6 to 12 inches
over the higher peaks in the Little Belt and Snowy Mountains.

* WHERE…Elevations above 5500 feet in Cascade, Judith Basin,
Fergus, and Meagher Counties. This does not include the cities
of Great Falls, Lewistown, or White Sulphur Springs.

* WHEN…From noon today to noon MDT Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be difficult at times over
Kings Hills Pass. Plan on slushy road conditions. The wet and
cold conditions could cause stress for newborn or young
livestock. Those planning on recreating or working in the back
country should be prepared for winter conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on
young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local
Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.

More Weather Wise
Weather Wise: slot canyon safety

Weather Wise: slot canyon safety

9:26 am
Weather Wise: Mountain Snowpack

Weather Wise: Mountain Snowpack

8:06 pm
Weather Wise: Beartooth Highway opens, watch for rock slides

Weather Wise: Beartooth Highway opens, watch for rock slides

9:43 pm
Helena
53°
Great Falls
54°
Current Radar
More From Montana's Weather Leader
Weather Wise: slot canyon safety
Weather Wise

Weather Wise: slot canyon safety

Weather Wise: Mountain Snowpack
Weather Wise

Weather Wise: Mountain Snowpack

Weather Wise: Beartooth Highway opens, watch for rock slides
Weather Wise

Weather Wise: Beartooth Highway opens, watch for rock slides

Scroll to top
Skip to content