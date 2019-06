* WHAT…Snow expected above 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 1 to 3 inches, except for up to 6 inches over the higher

peaks.

* WHERE…Elevations above 6000ft in the Northern Rocky Mountain

Front.

* WHEN…From noon today to noon MDT Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning on recreating or working in

the back country should be prepared for winter conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.