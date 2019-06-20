Special Weather Statement issued June 20 at 4:11PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

At 410 PM MDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located

along a line extending from near Chinook to 21 miles south of Parker

School to 8 miles south of Geraldine. Movement was northeast at 20

mph.

Winds in excess of 30 mph, half inch hail, and brief heavy rain are

possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Chinook, Lloyd, Cleveland, Zurich, Iliad and Square Butte.

This includes Highway 2 between mile markers 401 and 415.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.