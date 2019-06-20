Helena, Montana
Special Weather Statement issued June 20 at 4:11PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

At 410 PM MDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located
along a line extending from near Chinook to 21 miles south of Parker
School to 8 miles south of Geraldine. Movement was northeast at 20
mph.

Winds in excess of 30 mph, half inch hail, and brief heavy rain are
possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…
Chinook, Lloyd, Cleveland, Zurich, Iliad and Square Butte.

This includes Highway 2 between mile markers 401 and 415.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

