Flood Watch issued June 20 at 2:43PM MDT until June 22 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Glasgow MT

Rain will begin filling in across southwestern areas this
afternoon and become widespread across Petroleum and Garfield
Counties by early this evening. This swath of rain will move
north into Phillips and Valley Counties tonight with widespread
heavy rainfall. As a surface low moves northeast across far
eastern Montana Friday thunderstorms will either intensify or
redevelop across much of Northeast Montana with the threat for
very heavy rain Friday afternoon. Additional rainfall amounts of
at least 1 to 2 inches will fall on top of recently saturated
grounds, leading to the flooding concern. A deformation band may
develop across portions of Daniels and Roosevelt Counties Friday
and if this happens there is a chance this watch may need to be
expanded to include those locations.
The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a
* Flood Watch for a portion of northeast Montana, including the
following areas, Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and
Southern Valley, Garfield, Petroleum, and Southwest Phillips.
* From 6 PM MDT this evening through Friday evening
* Widespread heavy rain is expected across much of Northeast
Montana. An additional 1 to 2 inches with localized amounts up
to 4 inches are possible through Friday evening. This will fall
in areas that already have a saturated ground due to rainfall
over the past several days.
A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on
current forecasts.
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible
Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.