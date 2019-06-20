Flood Watch issued June 20 at 2:43PM MDT until June 22 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Glasgow MT

Rain will begin filling in across southwestern areas this

afternoon and become widespread across Petroleum and Garfield

Counties by early this evening. This swath of rain will move

north into Phillips and Valley Counties tonight with widespread

heavy rainfall. As a surface low moves northeast across far

eastern Montana Friday thunderstorms will either intensify or

redevelop across much of Northeast Montana with the threat for

very heavy rain Friday afternoon. Additional rainfall amounts of

at least 1 to 2 inches will fall on top of recently saturated

grounds, leading to the flooding concern. A deformation band may

develop across portions of Daniels and Roosevelt Counties Friday

and if this happens there is a chance this watch may need to be

expanded to include those locations.

The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a

* Flood Watch for a portion of northeast Montana, including the

following areas, Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and

Southern Valley, Garfield, Petroleum, and Southwest Phillips.

* From 6 PM MDT this evening through Friday evening

* Widespread heavy rain is expected across much of Northeast

Montana. An additional 1 to 2 inches with localized amounts up

to 4 inches are possible through Friday evening. This will fall

in areas that already have a saturated ground due to rainfall

over the past several days.

A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on

current forecasts.

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible

Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be

prepared to take action should flooding develop.