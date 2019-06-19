Helena, Montana
Special Weather Statement issued June 19 at 1:41PM MDT by NWS Glasgow MT

At 141 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Saco, or 25 miles east of Malta, moving northeast at 15 mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.

Locations impacted include…
Saco and Hinsdale.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

