Helena, Montana
Home   |

Special Weather Statement issued June 19 at 1:06AM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

At 105 AM MDT, Strong thunderstorms are located 22 miles north of
Joplin, or 26 miles north of Chester, moving southeast at 40 mph.

Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this
storm.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern
Liberty and northwestern Hill Counties.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They can relay your report to the National Weather Service
office in Great Falls.

More Weather Wise
Weather Wise: slot canyon safety

Weather Wise: slot canyon safety

9:26 am
Weather Wise: Mountain Snowpack

Weather Wise: Mountain Snowpack

8:06 pm
Weather Wise: Beartooth Highway opens, watch for rock slides

Weather Wise: Beartooth Highway opens, watch for rock slides

9:43 pm
Helena
68°
Great Falls
57°
Current Radar
More From Montana's Weather Leader
Weather Wise: slot canyon safety
Weather Wise

Weather Wise: slot canyon safety

Weather Wise: Mountain Snowpack
Weather Wise

Weather Wise: Mountain Snowpack

Weather Wise: Beartooth Highway opens, watch for rock slides
Weather Wise

Weather Wise: Beartooth Highway opens, watch for rock slides

Scroll to top
Skip to content