Helena, Montana
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 19 at 1:55PM MDT until June 19 at 2:45PM MDT by NWS Glasgow MT

The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northeastern Phillips County in northeastern Montana…
West central Valley County in northeastern Montana…

* Until 245 PM MDT.

* At 155 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Saco, or 25
miles east of Malta, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Saco and Hinsdale.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

