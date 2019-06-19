Flood Advisory issued June 19 at 4:57PM MDT until June 19 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Glasgow MT

The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a

* Flood Advisory for Minor Flooding in Poor Drainage Areas for…

Southeastern Daniels County in northeastern Montana…

Central Roosevelt County in northeastern Montana…

Southwestern Sheridan County in northeastern Montana…

Northwestern Richland County in northeastern Montana…

* Until 800 PM MDT.

* At 455 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported heavy rain of

more than 2 inches across the advisory area due to thunderstorms.

This will cause minor flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas

will result in minor flooding. Two to three inches of rain have

already fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Brockton, Fort Kipp and Sprole.

Additional heavy rainfall with multiple inches of potential

accumulation is expected over the area. This additional rain will

result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.