The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a Wind

Advisory, which is in effect from 2 PM to 9 PM MDT Wednesday.

* WINDS…West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE…Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys, Butte/Blackfoot Region

and Potomac/Seeley Lake Region.

* WHEN…From 2 PM to 9 PM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Crosswinds along I-90, from Garrison Junction to

Anaconda. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.