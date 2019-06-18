Special Weather Statement issued June 18 at 5:04PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

At 503 PM MDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 25 miles northwest

of Chinook, moving southeast at 20 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail are possible with this

storm. Brief heavy rain may also cause minor temporary flooding of

some low lying areas.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Blaine

and northeastern Hill Counties.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.