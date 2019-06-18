Helena, Montana
Home   |

Special Weather Statement issued June 18 at 5:04PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

At 503 PM MDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 25 miles northwest
of Chinook, moving southeast at 20 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail are possible with this
storm. Brief heavy rain may also cause minor temporary flooding of
some low lying areas.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Blaine
and northeastern Hill Counties.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

More Weather Wise
Weather Wise: slot canyon safety

Weather Wise: slot canyon safety

9:26 am
Weather Wise: Mountain Snowpack

Weather Wise: Mountain Snowpack

8:06 pm
Weather Wise: Beartooth Highway opens, watch for rock slides

Weather Wise: Beartooth Highway opens, watch for rock slides

9:43 pm
Helena
80°
Great Falls
74°
Current Radar
More From Montana's Weather Leader
Weather Wise: slot canyon safety
Weather Wise

Weather Wise: slot canyon safety

Weather Wise: Mountain Snowpack
Weather Wise

Weather Wise: Mountain Snowpack

Weather Wise: Beartooth Highway opens, watch for rock slides
Weather Wise

Weather Wise: Beartooth Highway opens, watch for rock slides

Scroll to top
Skip to content