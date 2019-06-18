Special Weather Statement issued June 18 at 4:46PM MDT by NWS Glasgow MT

At 446 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles southwest of Rock Creek Rec Area, or 33 miles northeast of

Jordan, moving southeast at 30 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Nelson Creek Rec Area, Rock Creek Rec Area and Haxby.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

If on or near Fort Peck Lake, get out of the water and move indoors

or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles

from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close

enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not

be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.