Helena, Montana
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 18 at 4:44PM MDT until June 18 at 5:30PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northwestern Judith Basin County in central Montana…
Northeastern Cascade County in central Montana…

* Until 530 PM MDT.

* At 443 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Belt, or 16
miles southeast of Great Falls, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Hail up to one inch in diameter has been reported with
this storm near Malmstrom Air Force Base.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
northwestern Judith Basin and northeastern Cascade Counties,
including the following locations… Sluice Boxes State Park,
Raynesford, Armington, Monarch and Centerville.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground
lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.
Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can
hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

