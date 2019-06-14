Special Weather Statement issued June 14 at 5:22PM MDT by NWS Glasgow MT

At 521 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Duck Creek Rec Area, or 20 miles south of Glasgow, moving southeast

at 25 mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Fort Peck, Fort Peck Marina, Frazer, Duck Creek Rec Area, Oswego,

Park Grove and Volt.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

If on or near Fort Peck Lake, get out of the water and move indoors

or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles

from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close

enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not

be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.