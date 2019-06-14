Helena, Montana
Special Weather Statement issued June 14 at 3:49PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

At 348 PM MDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of
Shelby, moving east at 35 mph.

Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail are possible with this
storm.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern
Pondera, southwestern Liberty and southern Toole Counties.

This includes Interstate 15 between mile markers 348 and 360.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

If you are on or near Lake Elwell, get out of the water and move
indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to
10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you
are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter
now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

Helena
82°
Great Falls
73°
Current Radar
