Special Weather Statement issued June 14 at 3:49PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

At 348 PM MDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of

Shelby, moving east at 35 mph.

Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail are possible with this

storm.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern

Pondera, southwestern Liberty and southern Toole Counties.

This includes Interstate 15 between mile markers 348 and 360.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

If you are on or near Lake Elwell, get out of the water and move

indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to

10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you

are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter

now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.